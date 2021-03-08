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DOLOMITI ENERGIA 2021 - 2024 INVESTMENT PLAN

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 100 000 000 €
Industrie : 3 360 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 21 650 000 €
Énergie : 74 990 000 €
Date(s) de signature
4/05/2021 : 3 360 000 €
4/05/2021 : 21 650 000 €
4/05/2021 : 74 990 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DOLOMITI ENERGIA 2021 - 2024 INVESTMENT PLAN
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 100 millions d’EUR à Dolomiti Energia pour l’efficacité énergétique et la lutte contre les changements climatiques
Projet apparenté
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
8 mars 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 04/05/2021
20200642
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
DOLOMITI ENERGIA 2021 - 2024 INVESTMENT PLAN
DOLOMITI ENERGIA SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
  • Industrie - Construction
Description
Objectifs

Investments in electricity networks, integrated water service, hydropower plants and public lighting.

The operation is structured as a programme of investments. The investments consist of the extension, modernisation and upgrade of electricity distribution networks; the deployment of second-generation smart meters; the refurbishment of existing hydropower plants; the refurbishment of public street lighting posts; and the improvement of operational efficiency of water networks through reduced water losses and increased climate resilience.

Additionnalité et impact

The project contributes to the national, EU, and EIB-own objectives on environmental protection, natural resource efficiency, climate and long-term energy decarbonisation. It supports compliance with key European policy and regulation in the water sector. The project helps address market failures in the subsectors it covers, in particular environmental externalities, as well as public health, the integration of end-customers in the energy markets, and gaps in investments and financing for integrated water services in Italy. It also increases resilience of the critical water and electricity networks to climate change, while further developing them. The economic benefits are multiple, dependent on the specific sub-investments, resulting in a very good improvement in social welfare. The quality of the project is high, supported by good skills and experience of the promoter in managing ESG issues. The financing by EIB increases the diversification of the funding sources and improves the maturity profile, allowing the promoter to expand investments more easily. The EIB package offers customised terms currently not available from the market, including flexible drawdowns and a longer grace period, fixed interest rate and availability period for disbursement. EIB participation in the project flags to the market the promoter's creditworthiness and viability, which could translate in more competitive financing conditions from third parties.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Some sub-projects of the programme fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The potential impact of the programme includes visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and traffic disruption. Some investments are expected to improve the resiliency to climate change of energy and water infrastructures and supply.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
01/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DOLOMITI ENERGIA 2021 - 2024 INVESTMENT PLAN
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 100 millions d’EUR à Dolomiti Energia pour l’efficacité énergétique et la lutte contre les changements climatiques

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DOLOMITI ENERGIA 2021 - 2024 INVESTMENT PLAN
Date de publication
1 Apr 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
135070759
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200642
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Eau, assainissement
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DOLOMITI ENERGIA 2021 - 2024 INVESTMENT PLAN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
DOLOMITI ENERGIA 2021 - 2024 INVESTMENT PLAN
Fiche technique
DOLOMITI ENERGIA 2021 - 2024 INVESTMENT PLAN
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 100 millions d’EUR à Dolomiti Energia pour l’efficacité énergétique et la lutte contre les changements climatiques
Projet apparenté
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI alloue 100 millions d’EUR à Dolomiti Energia pour l’efficacité énergétique et la lutte contre les changements climatiques
Autres liens
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DOLOMITI ENERGIA 2021 - 2024 INVESTMENT PLAN
Projet apparenté
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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