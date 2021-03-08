DOLOMITI ENERGIA 2021 - 2024 INVESTMENT PLAN

The project contributes to the national, EU, and EIB-own objectives on environmental protection, natural resource efficiency, climate and long-term energy decarbonisation. It supports compliance with key European policy and regulation in the water sector. The project helps address market failures in the subsectors it covers, in particular environmental externalities, as well as public health, the integration of end-customers in the energy markets, and gaps in investments and financing for integrated water services in Italy. It also increases resilience of the critical water and electricity networks to climate change, while further developing them. The economic benefits are multiple, dependent on the specific sub-investments, resulting in a very good improvement in social welfare. The quality of the project is high, supported by good skills and experience of the promoter in managing ESG issues. The financing by EIB increases the diversification of the funding sources and improves the maturity profile, allowing the promoter to expand investments more easily. The EIB package offers customised terms currently not available from the market, including flexible drawdowns and a longer grace period, fixed interest rate and availability period for disbursement. EIB participation in the project flags to the market the promoter's creditworthiness and viability, which could translate in more competitive financing conditions from third parties.

