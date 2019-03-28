PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI

After implementation, the project will deliver: a) a new RDI centre; b) a full scale industrial facility for second-generation bioethanol production based on advanced Manufacturing technologies; and c) an innovative bio-propylene-glycol production unit.

The project is strongly aligned with EU and EIB policy priorities, namely on the decarbonisation of transport, and consistent with the EU Green Deal and Paris agreements. The project is complementary to EU regional development policies in the promotion of renewable energy at local level. Moreover, it contributes significantly to the economic development of the three EU cohesion regions where it will be implemented. The project shows excellent prospects for growth and social benefits, as well as excellent employment indicators.

The project addresses the market failure climate externalities by providing low-carbon technologies to counter climate change from GHG emissions. The EIB, alongside the EU policy incentives, will support the promoter in re-orienting its business activities towards the development and implementation of more sustainable renewable energy and material solutions for transport and industry. The RDI component will create knowledge allowing the promoter to overcome limitations related to the access to and dissemination of new technologies, such as high transaction costs for obtaining information, negotiating and acquiring protected technologies.

The long-term EIB financing enhances the borrower's capital expenditure capacity and improves its credit risk profile, by extending its debt maturity profile, and strengthening funding diversification and stability. The EIB is able to provide financing on favourable terms, including a long availability period and flexible drawdown conditions.



