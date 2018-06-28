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SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
146 850 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Serbie : 146 850 000 €
Transports : 146 850 000 €
Date(s) de signature
17/07/2024 : 15 850 000 €
13/12/2022 : 31 000 000 €
23/11/2018 : 100 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 15 850 000 € fourni par COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Autres liens
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Communiqués associés
Serbie : la BEI finance la remise en état de voies navigables
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une vague de prospérité
Article sur un sujet connexe
Nettoyer le Danube
Article sur un sujet connexe
Élargissement de la voie navigable
Article sur un sujet connexe
Serbie : une planche de salut pour les voies navigables
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
28 juin 2018
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/11/2018
20170671
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
REPUBLIC OF SERBIA - MINISTRY OF CONSTRUCTION, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 147 million
EUR 316 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of several investments in the existing core Trans-European Transport (TEN-T) Rhine-Danube inland waterway network of the Republic of Serbia, along the Danube and Sava rivers, which aim at increasing the capacity and improving the efficiency and the safety of the inland waterway navigation, thus allowing for a modal shift from roads to river navigation. The different schemes of the framework loan will be linked to the 2015-2025 Development Strategy on Waterborne Transport of the Republic of Serbia.

The project will facilitate the construction, rehabilitation and upgrade of existing fluvial infrastructure and will improve the navigability of the Danube and Sava rivers, aiming at facilitating a modal a shift from road (which is the current dominant mode) to waterway transport. The project will increase capacity, reduce transport times and costs and ensure smooth, reliable and safe inland navigation along these waterway sections. Inland navigation is one of the most energy efficient transport modes and it is considered crucial for providing sustainable multimodal transport links. In addition, being the two rivers waterways of international category, the project will also enhance the economic ties and material exchanges with neighboring countries.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The majority of schemes under this operation are included in the Strategic Environmental Assessment relevant to the Inland Waterway Transport Development Strategy of the Republic of Serbia for the period 2015-2025. These are likely to fall under the provisions of Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which has been largely transposed to Serbian legislation. For all these schemes, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) are either being prepared or will be prepared in due course in accordance with the applicable Directive and the Bank's Environmental and Social (E&S) Standards. These will be further reviewed during the appraisal phase and during the allocation process of each scheme, together with any potential cumulative and cross-border impacts.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Documents liés
13/11/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
13/11/2018 - Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Projets associés
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Serbie : la BEI finance la remise en état de voies navigables

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Date de publication
13 Nov 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
84231035
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170671
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Date de publication
13 Nov 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
84804029
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique
Numéro du projet
20170671
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Fiche technique
SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Communiqués associés
Serbie : la BEI finance la remise en état de voies navigables
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une vague de prospérité
Article sur un sujet connexe
Nettoyer le Danube
Article sur un sujet connexe
Élargissement de la voie navigable
Article sur un sujet connexe
Serbie : une planche de salut pour les voies navigables
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Serbie : la BEI finance la remise en état de voies navigables
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une vague de prospérité
Article sur un sujet connexe
Nettoyer le Danube
Article sur un sujet connexe
Élargissement de la voie navigable
Article sur un sujet connexe
Serbie : une planche de salut pour les voies navigables
Autres liens
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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