SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE

The majority of schemes under this operation are included in the Strategic Environmental Assessment relevant to the Inland Waterway Transport Development Strategy of the Republic of Serbia for the period 2015-2025. These are likely to fall under the provisions of Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which has been largely transposed to Serbian legislation. For all these schemes, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) are either being prepared or will be prepared in due course in accordance with the applicable Directive and the Bank's Environmental and Social (E&S) Standards. These will be further reviewed during the appraisal phase and during the allocation process of each scheme, together with any potential cumulative and cross-border impacts.