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WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA

Signature(s)

Montant
43 044 077,13 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Panama : 43 044 077,13 €
Eau, assainissement : 43 044 077,13 €
Date(s) de signature
27/06/2018 : 43 044 077,13 €
Autres liens
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Redes y Colectoras
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Perfil de Proyecto Pais Saneamiento de los Distritos de Arraijan y la Chorrera
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Rio Caimito
Related public register
05/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Communiqués associés
Panama : 50 millions d’USD pour le traitement de l’eau

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
6 juin 2017
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/06/2018
20150865
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
MINISTERIO DE SALUD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)
USD 584 million (EUR 497 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The overall objective of this operation is to support the Panama Sanitation project in the Panama Oeste Province, located west of Panama City and Canal. The project will consist of the construction of a wastewater collection system - sewerage networks, pumping stations and household connections - the construction of a conveyance system and a wastewater treatment plant to provide full sanitation services to the sector of La Chorrera and other surrounding areas. The project is a successor operation to the West Panama City Sanitation Programme - Burunga. The rest of the project will be financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), the Latin American Development Bank (CAF), the Spanish Cooperation Agency (AECID), the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) and the government of Panama.

The programme contributes to the government's efforts to reduce pollution and improve environmental sustainability. It will benefit an estimated population of about 225,000 at completion. The treatment facility will be designed to avoid the discharge of over 115,000 cubic meters per day of untreated wastewater into the environment. It will also indirectly have a positive economic impact due to its proximity to the metropolitan area of Panama. The project is in line with the EIB Water Sector Lending Policy and is eligible for financing under the EIB Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF) as it contributes to environmental sustainability through pollution abatement, to underpin sustainable growth in the region.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will have a very high positive environmental and social impact for the population of Panama. It will significantly reduce direct wastewater discharges into water bodies, thus contributing to improving public health and environmental conditions in the beneficiary area. The project's compliance with environmental and social principles of the EU, the EIB and the other IFIs, together with the applicable national environmental legislation and issues related to adaptation to climate change, will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the procurement of the project is carried out in line with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Documents liés
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Redes y Colectoras
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Perfil de Proyecto Pais Saneamiento de los Distritos de Arraijan y la Chorrera
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Rio Caimito
05/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Panama : 50 millions d’USD pour le traitement de l’eau

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Redes y Colectoras
Date de publication
26 Oct 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
79484053
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150865
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Panama
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Perfil de Proyecto Pais Saneamiento de los Distritos de Arraijan y la Chorrera
Date de publication
26 Oct 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
79487845
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150865
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Panama
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Rio Caimito
Date de publication
26 Oct 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
79483468
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150865
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Panama
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Date de publication
5 Dec 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
78067741
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150865
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Panama
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Redes y Colectoras
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Perfil de Proyecto Pais Saneamiento de los Distritos de Arraijan y la Chorrera
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Rio Caimito
Related public register
05/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Fiche technique
WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA
Communiqués associés
Panama : 50 millions d’USD pour le traitement de l’eau

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Panama : 50 millions d’USD pour le traitement de l’eau
Autres liens
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Redes y Colectoras
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Perfil de Proyecto Pais Saneamiento de los Distritos de Arraijan y la Chorrera
Related public register
26/10/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Rio Caimito
Related public register
05/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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