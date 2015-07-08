KOMERCNI BANKA ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE

his operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption and help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. Most of the schemes are expected not to fall under the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA) and therefore not to be subject to an EIA. If an investment scheme is subject to an EIA, the financial intermediary will be required to obtain the non-technical summary, and, where relevant, written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.