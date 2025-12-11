This is Europe

Discover how the EIB Group is shaping a stronger, more sustainable Europe. In each episode, our media officers take you behind the scenes of EIB-backed projects across the continent. These projects aim to boost competitiveness, drive innovation and growth, and enhance everyday life by investing in technology, infrastructure and sustainability. Through local insights and real stories, see how strategic investments make a tangible difference for generations to come.
First stop: Sweden, Czechia, France and Spain
This video takes us on a journey across the European Union, showcasing impactful projects supported by the EIB Group. It highlights initiatives that drive innovation, sustainability and economic growth, with our media officers sharing insights into how these projects shape Europe’s future.
Second stop: Netherlands, Italy and Finland
The EIB Group is powering Europe’s future through strategic investments in innovation, sustainability and economic resilience. From cutting-edge projects in the Netherlands to transformative initiatives in Italy and Finland, EIB-backed programmes are strengthening competitiveness and creating long-term value for businesses and communities. See how these projects are shaping a greener, more innovative Europe.
Third stop: Greece, Poland and Germany
We continue our journey across the European Union in shaping Europe’s future through strategic investments that drive innovation, sustainability and economic resilience. By financing transformative projects in Greece, Poland and Germany, the EIB Group helps strengthen competitiveness and create long-term opportunities for businesses and communities.
Scheinbar selbstverständlich
Hier erzählen wir von Dingen, die scheinbar selbstverständlich sind. Und davon, wie wir überall in der EU etwas bewegen.
Die Kernprioritäten der EIB-Gruppe
Entdecken Sie die strategischen Kernprioritäten der EIB-Gruppe: In unserer Video-Reihe erfahren Sie, wie die Gruppe einen wirkungsvollen Wandel vorantreibt. Klimaschutz, digitale Transformation, Landwirtschaft, soziale Infrastruktur und Entwicklung weltweit – unsere Videos zeigen Initiativen, die das Wohlstandsgefälle in der EU verringern und eine echte Kapitalmarktunion fördern. Hier erfahren Sie, wie wir Innovation, Sicherheit und nachhaltiges Wachstum fördern
Vor Ort
Erfahren Sie, was wir konkret vor Ort bewirken.