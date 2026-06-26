Every summer, Europe watches millions of hectares burn. But quietly, the EU is helping to build something most people don't know exists – a real-time wildfire detection and response system that runs from space.

This is a story of wildfires, where we go inside Europe's satellite-based wildfire intelligence network, from the Copernicus Emergency Management Programme tracking fire spread across Europe, to OroraTech's thermal imaging satellites giving Greek firefighters live data from orbit. We look at how AI is simplifying that data so firefighters on the ground can act fast, and why Greece is on track to become the first country in the world to operate a nationwide satellite-based wildfire detection system.

The European Investment Bank Group is financing fire engines, aircraft and rescue vehicles in Greece, and backs OroraTech's satellites detecting wildfires from space. In 15 years, the EIB Group has put €90 billion into Europe's crisis response, rebuilding and prevention.