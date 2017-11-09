From a Diary Found Aboard the Abandoned Spaceship ‘The Argonaut’

Text and music performance with images
Auke Hulst
IN KREATIVEM LICHT: GESCHICHTEN AUS OUARZAZATE
Autorentexte für die Europäische Investitionsbank, gefördert durch die Nachbarschaftsinvestitionsfazilität der Europäischen Union
MARS
somehow I remember Mars
yeah
I must have been there in a future past
the sun was caught with a giant hand
a torch set-alight in the crimson sand
and
I saw Prometheus smile
knowingly
well, that worried me
how to befriend a God of war
taming soil that bloomed unlike before
in this the year of God Knows When
ice was melted down by salt
purified like Scottish malt
we lapped it up and thought of home
I
remember
home
way
up
north
on
shaky
ground
the
tubes
and
flames
and
the
pre-world
sounds
and
politicians
procrastinating
as if there was another Earth
a second world of equal worth
that we could then mistreat as such
that’s why I don’t remember much
it hurts too much
to think of Mars
that which reflects
does not absorb
nor partake
it remains
alien
strange
hot steel
cold glass
mirror dance
From a text and music performance with images
By Auke Hulst
Featuring field recordings done at Noor,
Ouarzazate, Morocco
May 2017