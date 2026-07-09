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        Why Europe is the best place to live

        Europeans live longer and better than others around the world. Here's how social investment in Europe boosts living standards and lengthens lives

        By 9 July 2026
         

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        What this is about

        Sustained social investment in health, education and inclusion raises living standards across Europe, reduces inequality and helps Europeans live longer.

        Why it matters

        Europe’s social model is not just about fairness. It also underpins the continent’s economic resilience and competitiveness. Investing in people can deliver better outcomes, including longer lives, stronger labour market participation and more inclusive growth.

        A number that tells the story

        In parts of Europe, life expectancy is five years higher than in the United States, and infant mortality rates in Europe are among the lowest in the world, largely because of strong healthcare systems.

        On a weekday morning in almost any European city, commuters head to work on reliable public transport, young people move between classrooms and apprenticeships, parents balance jobs with affordable childcare, and older people continue their professional activity. Beneath this everyday rhythm lies something remarkable: More people in Europe are working today than ever before, incomes are rising and inequality is gradually narrowing.

        Across the European Union, sustained investment in education, health and social protection has helped raise living standards and extend lives. This success is the result of long-term choices by EU countries, including policies that support growth and ensure the benefits are widely shared.

        Here is the story of how Europe’s strategy of investing in its greatest asset – its people – is paying off, told through the findings of the EIB Investment Report 2025/2026 (Chapter 7: Social investment for inclusion and productivity).

        Living longer and better

        Many people in Europe live longer and better than people in most other areas of the world. A child born today in the European Union can expect to live well into their 80s, with some countries pushing even higher. Healthcare is widely accessible, infant mortality is among the lowest in the world, and decades of efforts to clean up the environment are resulting in healthier lives.

        When comparing global outcomes, Europe’s lead is striking. “Parts of the Nordics and Southern Europe in particular have a life expectancy of up to five years more than in the United States, which is often considered to be the most advanced country in the world,” says Michael Stemmer, an economist at the European Investment Bank. “This is something we often forget when comparing these two economic areas.” These quiet achievements, built over time, shape everyday life and underline why Europeans score so high on general well-being.

        Key takeaways

        • Many Europeans live longer than people in other advanced economies.
        • These gains reflect long-term investment in health, the environment and social systems, supporting economic growth.

        Key takeaways

        • Europe’s infant mortality rate is among the lowest in the world, at 3.4 deaths per 1 000 live births.
        • This is far below historical levels and significantly better than the United States, where the rate is 6.5 per 1 000 live births.

        Creating opportunity from day one

        Social investments represent a long-term strategy to take full advantage of human potential. “The better you adapt to technological change, the more productive and resilient you become in a dynamic, changing labour market,” Stemmer says. “Societies and economies that adapt more effectively to change are better positioned to innovate and remain competitive. I think this is really the link between social investment, growth, and, in the end, competitiveness.”

        In most parts of Europe, opportunity is within reach. Education is widely available, from early childhood through to higher education, often without the burden of heavy debt. For many young Europeans, this means starting their working life without the financial pressures that are common elsewhere. It is a system that does not eliminate every barrier, but it lowers many of them.

        Key takeaways

        • Access to early childhood, primary and secondary education is widespread and has contributed to Europe’s high levels of education.
        • In 2024, 84% of young adults in Europe aged 20 to 24 had completed at least an upper secondary qualification.

        Improving equality of opportunity

        Key takeaways

        • Over the past decade, household income in the European Union increased by 18% overall and by more than 40% in Central and Eastern Europe.
        • Income inequality, as measured by the Gini index, fell to a historic low and wealth is more evenly distributed than in the United States, helping reduce the share of people at risk of poverty.

        This sense of balance extends to incomes and living standards. Over the past decade, households across the European Union have seen their incomes rise, while disparities between countries have narrowed. The change has been particularly striking in Central and Eastern Europe, where rapid improvements in living standards helped close long-standing gaps.

        This decline in inequality sets Europe apart from many other advanced economies. Rising incomes, more balanced wealth distribution and stronger social protection have helped reduce the share of people at risk of poverty or unable to access opportunities and services.

        A resilient and shifting labour market

        The strength of Europe’s social model is also visible in something very tangible: people working. Across the European Union, employment has grown and more people are active than ever before. More women have careers, more older workers are staying engaged and demand for skills is steady across different economic sectors.

        But the jobs themselves are changing. Over the past decade, economic activity has gradually shifted away from traditional industries towards sectors that rely more on knowledge and specialised skills, such as digital services, pharmaceuticals and high-tech manufacturing. The rapid spread of artificial intelligence is accelerating these changes, altering existing jobs and increasing the risk that some skills will become outdated. Learning new skills is becoming a constant process rather than a one-off phase, for young people starting their careers and for more experienced workers.

        In a rapidly ageing society, keeping older workers healthy, skilled and engaged is an economic imperative. “As society ages, we will increasingly rely on people remaining in the workforce for longer,” says Václav Žďárek, a European Investment Bank economist. “If older workers are in better health and benefit from better living and working conditions, that is good for society. Their ability to remain productive for longer helps the economy become wealthier and, through knowledge transfer, may also make younger workers more productive.”

        Key takeaways

        • In 2025, employment rates reached a historic high of 76% of the working-age population.
        • Gender gaps have also narrowed. Female labour participation in some EU countries exceeds 60%.

        New investment priorities

        There is one area where Europe’s sense of equality and inclusion is put to the test: housing. Rents and housing prices have risen sharply in many European cities, and the cost of housing now shapes where people – particularly young people – can live, study or work.

        Stemmer says investing in housing is a top priority. “We need to decrease the shortages of affordable housing, particularly in high-pressure areas where most of the productivity in Europe happens – in cities and urban areas.”

        Investing in infrastructure in local communities has also gained in importance. In many regions, existing infrastructure is no longer sufficient to meet current needs, particularly as the impact of climate change becomes more pronounced. Infrastructure – especially transport systems, hospitals, educational facilities and recreational amenities – does more than improve quality of life. It also helps regions attract talent, support the growth of existing businesses and attract new ones.

        The European Investment Bank helps sustain social investment by financing projects with long-term benefits and higher upfront costs, such as education, healthcare, affordable housing and innovation. As Žďárek puts it, the Bank’s role is to show that “this particular investment opportunity is worth taking the risk.”

        In times of rapid technological and demographic change, Europe’s social model is not a luxury – it's an engine of prosperity that drives growth, productivity and job creation. By treating health, education, housing and the environment as long-term investments rather than short-term costs, Europe can continue to build a competitive economy that works for everyone.

        About the author

        Tamar Shiloh Vidon
        Tamar Shiloh Vidon

        Behind every project the European Investment Bank supports is a story about real people and real issues. As an editor at the Bank, I tell these stories.

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        Related tags

        • Economics
        • Education and training
        • Health and life sciences
        • Affordable and sustainable housing
        • Social and territorial cohesion
        • Social infrastructure
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