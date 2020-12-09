By Her Excellency Dr. Rania A. Al Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Arab Republic of Egypt We no longer have the luxury of paying lip-service to environmental initiatives. We must plan, act and push for progress. We stand at the precise moment of a transformational period in human history—a moment that requires scaling up interventions and solidarity to change our world for the better. As Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, I have put all my support behind the push for cooperation around a green and circular economy. The years 2020-2021 must be the ‘Years of Multilateralism,’ as we push the frontiers of international cooperation by building back greener through public-private partnerships.

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To reinvigorate green growth, Egypt was able to forge ahead through public-private dialogue and international cooperation. This approach ensures that public leadership meets national priorities and objectives and at the same time engages the private sector to encourage innovation and growth according to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. To foster dialogue, we mobilize the international community through Multi-Stakeholder Platforms, launched in April 2020. This strengthens partnerships for achieving values-centered results through regular interactive and participatory consultations with all development partners.

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A ‘people first’ approach We are currently seeing a shift in the conversation on ways to achieve a green future, with the introduction of new concepts such as the ‘people first’ or ‘people-centered’ approach to ensure that people gain the most among all the other stakeholders in a project. A people-first approach essentially pushes for inclusivity to protect the most vulnerable and ensure that ‘green’ and ‘growth’ go together hand-in-hand, striking a balance between expanding economic opportunities and addressing environmental pressures. The approach achieves these goals through: unlocking social and economic benefits; delivering these benefits to rural or vulnerable populations; and restoring ecosystems in parallel with raising people’s incomes and improving their well-being. This is reflected in our Global Partnerships Narrative, which focuses on putting people at the core of every project to push Egyptians towards realizing their full potential and identifying the direct impact that our projects have on people. Egypt’s long-standing partnership with the European Investment Bank (EIB) includes several projects that address climate change. These include the renovation of Cairo Metro Lines 1 and 3, which reduce the number of cars on the road and thereby help reduce traffic congestion and pollution. On top of that, the project impels us towards a more inclusive economy, because it connects remote or rural districts with cities and business districts. In addition, recently the Board of the European Investment Bank approved a €1.1 billion loan to part-finance the restoration of the Alexandria tram network, the electrification of the Abu Qir-Alexandria railway and the extension of Cairo Metro Line 2. Another important success story in the partnership with the EIB includes the construction of a 200 MW wind farm on the west coast of the Gulf of Suez. This will contribute to supporting Egypt’s energy reforms that aim to increase the share of renewable energy to 30% by 2030 and promote sustainable growth in Egypt’s economy. To integrate coastal restoration with other national development plans, Egyptian-Dutch cooperation includes the project 'Enhancing Climate Change Adaptation on the North Coast of Egypt’, which helps the construction of dikes to prevent the flooding of people’s homes and farmland due to rising sea levels and extreme weather changes.