Description

Green hydrogen, sourced from water and renewable energy, has – by replacing fossil fuels – enormous potential for the reduction of global carbon emissions in hard-to-abate industrial sectors. Yet, like many early stage technologies past and present, a complex interplay of economic, regulatory, industrial and operational challenges still need to be overcome before hydrogen can play a large-scale role in the modern industrial economy. The shift towards hydrogen is expected to require investment in the hundreds of billions of euros over the coming decades and will require substantial amounts of private financing alongside public funding. In this report, the European Investment Bank's advisory services summarise the results of an investor consultation to get to the heart of these challenges, and offer recommendations for an accelerated development of the hydrogen sector.