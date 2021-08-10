Description
Condensed interim financial statements as at 30 June 2021:
- EIB Group consolidated balance sheet, consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated cash flow statement, notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements under IFRS,
- EIB Group consolidated balance sheet, consolidated income statement under EU accounting directives to IFRS reconciliation,
- EIB Group consolidated balance sheet, consolidated profit and loss account, consolidated cash flow statement, notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements under EU accounting directives,
- EIB balance sheet, off balance sheet, profit and loss account, cash flow statement, notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements under EU accounting directives.
