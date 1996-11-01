  • Publikationsinformationen

    1 Nov. 1996

PDF (EN)

Beschreibung

Untersuchung zum Thema Telekommunikationsnetze. Behandelt werden die Entwicklungen des Sektors, Tendenzen und Aussichten im Bereich der Investitionen für den Zeitraum 1996-2000, Gebühren, Bestimmungen und Auswirkungen auf die Betreiber.