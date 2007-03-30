  • Publikationsinformationen

    30 März 2007

PDF (EN)

Beschreibung

Die Studie untersucht die Möglichkeiten zur Finanzierung von Emissionsminderungsprojekten und zur Erzeugung und Vermarktung von Emissionszertifikaten in drei ausgewählten Mittelmeer-Partnerländern - Ägypten, Marokko und Tunesien. Ziel der Arbeit war es, vorrangige Sektoren zu identifizieren und einen Bestand an konkreten CDM-Projekten aufzubauen, an deren Entwicklung und Finanzierung sich die EIB in den nächsten Jahren beteiligen könnte.