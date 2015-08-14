  • Publikationsinformationen

    14 Aug. 2015

Beschreibung

Der Bericht über die Ergebnisse innerhalb der EU 2014 informiert über die Tätigkeit der EIB in den 28 Mitgliedstaaten im vergangenen Jahr. Er gibt einen Ausblick auf die voraussichtlichen Ergebnisse der mehr als 400 im Jahr 2014 unterzeichneten Projekte, für die Finanzierungen von ca. 69 Milliarden Euro bereitgestellt wurden. Das 3-Säulen-Bewertungssystem ist das Instrument zur Ergebnismessung, mit dem die Bank misst, inwieweit diese Projekte zu den übergeordneten Finanzierungszielen der EIB beitragen. Diese sind: Innovation und Wissen, Zugang zu Finanzierungsmitteln, Infrastruktur und Umwelt sowie Klimaschutz und sozialer und wirtschaftlicher Zusammenhalt. Die Bank veröffentlicht damit zum ersten Mal die voraussichtlichen Ergebnisse neuer Finanzierungen innerhalb der EU.