Description

This Guidance Note supports promoters, practitioners and other interested stakeholders in interpreting and implementing Standard 3 on Biodiversity and Ecosystems, as part of the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

Standard 3 and its Guidance Note emphasise the need for promoters to identify the risks and impacts to biodiversity and ecosystems associated with their projects following a credible and evidence-based process of impact assessment and to incorporate effective mitigation and management measures in their management systems, plans and procedures.



The two documents should be read together in order to fully understand and interpret EIB’s requirements.