Description
This Fraud Investigations Activity Report covers the activities of the Inspectorate General’s Fraud Investigations Division (IG/IN) in 2018. It provides an overview of the work undertaken by IG/IN to prevent, detect, investigate and remedy Prohibited Conduct affecting EIB Group activities. In particular, it provides:
- Relevant statistics and their analysis on the number of allegations received and investigations conducted;
- Case studies highlighting the different types of allegations handled by the EIB Group investigators as well as their outcome;
- Details on the work of IG/IN in the area of proactive detection of Prohibited Conduct; and
- Information on the prevention work done by IG/IN, such as fraud and corruption awareness initiatives for EIB Group staff members, and its increased efforts to foster cooperation with international and national partners.
