  • Publikationsinformationen

    10 Mai 2011

Papierversion (EN)

Beschreibung

Durch die Unterstützung von 39 Operationen im Tätigkeitszeitraum 2005-2010 in den verschiedensten Bereichen von kleinen und mittleren Unternehmen bis Klimaschutz und von öffentlich-privaten Partnerschaften bis Kapitalbeteiligungen für neue Technologien hat der FEMIP-Treuhandfonds die ihm durch seine 15 bilateralen EU-Geberländer und die Europäische Kommission gestellte weitgefasste und schwierige Aufgabe erfolgreich gemeistert.