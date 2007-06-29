  • Publikationsinformationen

Der Bericht „The Nexus between infrastructure and environment“ (Der Zusammenhang zwischen Infrastruktur und Umwelt) wurde von der Evaluierungs-Kooperationsgruppe (ECG), deren Mitglied die EIB ist, zusammengestellt. Er untersucht den Zusammenhang zwischen Infrastruktur und Umwelt. Dieser Bericht ist Ausdruck der gemeinsamen Erfahrungen von ECG-Mitgliedern im Rahmen ihrer Ex-post-Evaluierungen. Er widmet sich dem Zusammenhang zwischen dem Faktor Infrastruktur, der entscheidend für die Wirtschaftsentwicklung ist, und dem Faktor Umwelt, der durch den Infrastrukturausbau gefährdet wird.