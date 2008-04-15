  • Publikationsinformationen

    15 Apr. 2008

    • Diversität und Geschlechterfragen
    • InvestEU
    • Risikokapital
    • Mikrofinanz
    • KMU
    • Risikokapital und Eigenkapital
    • Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation
Beschreibung

Die vorliegende Ex-post-Evaluierung befasst sich mit den Finanzierungen der EIB für ausgewählte Projekte, die im Rahmen der Innovation-2000-Initiative (i2i) in den Bereichen Forschung, Entwicklung und Innovation (FEI) unterstützt wurden. Der Bericht deckt den Zeitraum zwischen der Einführung der i2i im Jahr 2000 bis zum Dezember 2006 ab; es handelt sich dabei um die erste Ex-post-Evaluierung von FEI-Projekten in diesem strategischen Bereich.