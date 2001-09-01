  • Publikationsinformationen

    1 Sept. 2001

PDF (EN)

Beschreibung

In dieser Studie werden nach einer kurzen Abhandlung der Produktions- und Vertriebsverfahren des audiovisuellen Sektors (in den Bereichen Kino, Fernsehen sowie Videokassetten/DVD) die wirtschaftlichen Faktoren und die Struktur des europäischen audiovisuellen Marktes betrachtet. Außerdem werden seine Stärken und Schwächen dargelegt und die verschiedenen weltweit und insbesondere im europäischen Kontext in der Branche angewandten Finanzierungsformen analysiert.