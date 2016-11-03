  • Publikationsinformationen

Diese Publikation ist veraltet. Hier geht es zur aktuellen Version.

Beschreibung

In den Leitlinien für die Tätigkeit des Ethik- und Compliance-Ausschusses sind die Bestimmungen für die Arbeitsweise dieses Ausschusses der Europäischen Investitionsbank festgelegt.