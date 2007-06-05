  • Publikationsinformationen

    5 Juni 2007

    • Tags

    • Energie

Beschreibung

Energie hat sich zu einem der wichtigsten Themen der politischen Agenda der EU und der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB), der Bank im Dienste Europas, entwickelt. Zu den im Operativen Gesamtplan für 2007-2009 festgelegten strategischen Prioritäten der Bank zählt eine “nachhaltige, wettbewerbsfähige und sichere Energieversorgung”. In Einklang mit den grundsatzpolitischen Orientierungen der EU wurden für die Darlehensvergabe der EIB folgende fünf Bereiche festgelegt: erneuerbare Energie (EE); Energieeffizienz; Forschung, Entwicklung und Innovation (FEI) im Energiebereich; Sicherheit und Diversifizierung der internen Energieversorgung (einschließlich der Transeuropäischen Energienetze) und der externen Energieversorgung (Nachbar- und Partnerländer).