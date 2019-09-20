  • Publikationsinformationen

Beschreibung

Die „Leitlinien für das Risikomanagement der EIB-Gruppe“ enthalten die Grundsätze für das Gesamtrisikomanagement der EIB. Gemäß diesen Grundsätzen sind Risiken wirksam, konsistent und in Einklang mit der Best Practice im Bankensektor zu steuern.