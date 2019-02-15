Description
The ex-post evaluation of the EIB’s Energy Lending Criteria drew on a variety of data:
- a literature review of relevant EU Energy Policy documentation;
- a review of developments in global and EU energy markets in 2013-2017, with a particular focus on investment needs;
- a portfolio review of EIB’s approved energy-related financing during 2013-2017;
- a desk review of 60 projects within the portfolio, of which 10 were subject to site visits;
- 2 online surveys (for internal and external stakeholders); and
- 45 interviews with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.
This flyer summarizes the main conclusions of the evaluation.