  • Publication information

    15 Feb 2019

Description

The ex-post evaluation of the EIB’s Energy Lending Criteria drew on a variety of data:

  • a literature review of relevant EU Energy Policy documentation;
  • a review of developments in global and EU energy markets in 2013-2017, with a particular focus on investment needs;
  • a portfolio review of EIB’s approved energy-related financing during 2013-2017;
  • a desk review of 60 projects within the portfolio, of which 10 were subject to site visits;
  • 2 online surveys (for internal and external stakeholders); and
  • 45 interviews with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.

This flyer summarizes the main conclusions of the evaluation.