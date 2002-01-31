  • Publikationsinformationen

    31 Jan. 2002

PDF (EN)

Beschreibung

In dieser Studie werden die bisher erzielten Ergebnisse und die Perspektiven der Biotechnologie, die Struktur und die Entwicklung der Märkte für biotechnologische Produkte und Verfahren sowie die Verfügbarkeit von Finanzierungsmitteln analysiert. Des Weiteren werden ethische, gesundheits- und umweltbezogene sowie rechtliche Aspekte, Patente und der Schutz des geistigen Eigentums behandelt. Ferner werden die Schwierigkeiten des Zugangs zu geeigneten Finanzierungsmitteln dargestellt und die Rolle erklärt, die die EIB heute im Rahmen des i2i-Prgramms und in enger Zusammenarbeit mit der Kommission und mit anderen wichtigen Partnern bei der Behebung der Mittelknappheit spielen kann.