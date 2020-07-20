Description

These are the financial statements of the EIB’s 2019 operations in sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific regions. They have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.

The financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report 2019 on EIB Activity in Africa, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Overseas Countries and Territories.



Annual Report 2019 on EIB Activity in Africa, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Overseas Countries and Territories