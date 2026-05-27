Description

The Ethics and Compliance Committee rules and makes decisions on any conflict of interest of any member and former member (during their cooling-off period) of the Board of Directors or the Management Committee. The Committee provides opinions on any conflict of interest of a member or an observer of the Audit Committee.

In 2025, the Committee met eight (8) times and issued eleven (11) decisions and six (6) opinions. One (1) of these decisions and two (2) opinions were adopted by written procedure.