Description

This first publication, out of a series of four, provides new insights in investment conditions and global supply chains. It aims to assess the resilience of European value chains and industrial ecosystems to transitory and structural shocks, particularly during post-COVID recovery.

To assess to what extent industrial ecosystems are fostering new avenues for future growth and enhancing their resilience to external shocks, this report draws upon firm-level data collected for the EIB Investment Survey in all 27 EU countries, the annual corporate survey conducted annually among 12 000 European firms.

Please see our related story: Filling knowledge gaps on investment and supply chains