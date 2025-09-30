Description
As part of its commitment to openness and transparency, the EIB Group invited interested external stakeholders to engage in the development of the second phase of its Climate Bank Roadmap and its Energy Sector Orientation. This report provides an overview of the engagement process and a summary of the contributions received and EIB Group’s response to the key issues raised.
Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2 (2026-2030)
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
EIB Group Energy Sector Orientation
Powering competitiveness, climate action and strategic autonomy