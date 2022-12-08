Description

We must think about forests when we talk about making the planet sustainable. Forests have many benefits for society. They provide a natural habitat for a vast range of animals, plants and other living organisms. They provide valuable materials for a wide range of companies and help regulate oxygen, nitrogen, carbon and water. The planet cannot survive without healthy forests. This report explains how the European Union is helping to keep forests healthy and trying to help forest owners and managers enhance the biodiversity of forests, while offering more services for society. We need to ensure that forests are used in a sustainable way and that we meet Europe's climate and biodiversity goals.