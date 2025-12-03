Suche starten DE menü
 
 Startseite

Die EIB-Gruppe begeht diese Woche den Internationalen Tag der Menschen mit Behinderung. Diversität, Gleichberechtigung und Inklusion sind Teil unserer DNA. Entsprechend den Werten der EU setzen wir auf ein barrierefreies, inklusives Umfeld, in dem sich alle entfalten und ihren Beitrag leisten können.

Mehr  
Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)

Referenz: 20250464
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

ELEPORT OU

Ort

Beschreibung

The project supports the deployment of an electric vehicle charging network in the Baltics and Central and Eastern European countries.

Ziele

The aim is to accelerate the electrification of the road transport sector and is aligned with the EC's comprehensive framework of policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions including the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy (December 2020) and the EU Green Deal (November 2021). The project also contributes to EIB's objectives for Sustainable Transport (100%) and Climate Action (100%). Being located in Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Croatia Slovenia, Austria, Slovakia and Czechia, it also supports cohesion (70%). Additionally, it is aligned with the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap and new Transport Lending Policy, as well as the Strategic Priorities (Climate, Cohesion, CMU by creating level playing field). The operation falls under the eligible policy area described in Article 5 heading 1.1.2 Future Mobility of the Green Transition Schedule A.2.1 of the EIB InvestEU Guarantee Agreement, as it covers high-risk deployment of recharging and refuelling infrastructure supplying electricity.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 35 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 85 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Polen Österreich Kroatien Slowakei Slowenien Tschechien Litauen Estland Lettland Verkehr