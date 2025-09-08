ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 September 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutCENTRAL BANK OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
The project concerns a double-intermediated facility with the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia (CBA) to support the economic recovery and resilience of the country by enhancing the access to financing for micro, small, medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps.
Ziele
The operation aims to contribute to the financing of micro, small- and medium-sized projects, according to EIB's eligibility criteria, promoted by small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-capsin eligible sectors in Armenia.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 8/09/2025
