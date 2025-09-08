ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II

Referenz: 20250342

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

CENTRAL BANK OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

The project concerns a double-intermediated facility with the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia (CBA) to support the economic recovery and resilience of the country by enhancing the access to financing for micro, small, medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps.

Ziele

The operation aims to contribute to the financing of micro, small- and medium-sized projects, according to EIB's eligibility criteria, promoted by small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-capsin eligible sectors in Armenia.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 8/09/2025