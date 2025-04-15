TECHEU CATALYXX BIO-BUTANOL FOAK (IEU GT2)

Referenz: 20250250

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15 April 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

CATALYXX PROCESOS CATALITICOS SL

The project concerns an investment in Carling, which is located in the Moselle department, part of the Grand Est region in north-eastern France. The project will scale up of an innovative catalytic process to produce 15,000kpa of bio-butanol from a bio-ethanol feedstock. The project will be the first of a kind deployment of the technology at commercial scale. The product will be used as an industrial intermediate, supporting the decarbonisation of the chemical sector by replacing butanol produced from fossil fuel based processes. Additionally, the project will contribute to the creation of highly skilled jobs in a transition region, fostering economic growth and development. The investments are scheduled to take place during the period 2026 ? 2027.

Ziele

The Project will unlock the decarbonisation potential of bio-ethanol into sectors, which until now typically could not be served by the industry.

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 37 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 123 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Projektstatus

In Prüfung