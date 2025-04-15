Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

TECHEU CATALYXX BIO-BUTANOL FOAK (IEU GT2)

Referenz: 20250250
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15 April 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

CATALYXX PROCESOS CATALITICOS SL

Ort

Beschreibung

The project concerns an investment in Carling, which is located in the Moselle department, part of the Grand Est region in north-eastern France. The project will scale up of an innovative catalytic process to produce 15,000kpa of bio-butanol from a bio-ethanol feedstock. The project will be the first of a kind deployment of the technology at commercial scale. The product will be used as an industrial intermediate, supporting the decarbonisation of the chemical sector by replacing butanol produced from fossil fuel based processes. Additionally, the project will contribute to the creation of highly skilled jobs in a transition region, fostering economic growth and development. The investments are scheduled to take place during the period 2026 ? 2027.

Ziele

The Project will unlock the decarbonisation potential of bio-ethanol into sectors, which until now typically could not be served by the industry.

Sektor(en)

  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 37 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 123 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Projektstatus

In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Frankreich Industrie