TECHEU CATALYXX BIO-BUTANOL FOAK (IEU GT2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15 April 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutCATALYXX PROCESOS CATALITICOS SL
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns an investment in Carling, which is located in the Moselle department, part of the Grand Est region in north-eastern France. The project will scale up of an innovative catalytic process to produce 15,000kpa of bio-butanol from a bio-ethanol feedstock. The project will be the first of a kind deployment of the technology at commercial scale. The product will be used as an industrial intermediate, supporting the decarbonisation of the chemical sector by replacing butanol produced from fossil fuel based processes. Additionally, the project will contribute to the creation of highly skilled jobs in a transition region, fostering economic growth and development. The investments are scheduled to take place during the period 2026 ? 2027.
Ziele
The Project will unlock the decarbonisation potential of bio-ethanol into sectors, which until now typically could not be served by the industry.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 37 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 123 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).