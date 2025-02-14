PROJECT AJAX

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20 August 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutREPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will co-finance the Republic of Lithuania's state defence budget for 2024-2030.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance the European Union's security and defence capabilities, contributing to the provision of a public good.
Sektor(en)
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
- Dienstleistungen - Öffentliche Verwaltung, Verteidigung; Sozialversicherung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1611 million
Umweltaspekte
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group’s environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Auftragsvergabe
The Promoter shall ensure that all contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2009/81/EC and 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 14/05/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).