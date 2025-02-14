PROJECT AJAX

Referenz: 20250214

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20 August 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA

The project will co-finance the Republic of Lithuania's state defence budget for 2024-2030.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance the European Union's security and defence capabilities, contributing to the provision of a public good.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Dienstleistungen - Öffentliche Verwaltung, Verteidigung; Sozialversicherung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1611 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group’s environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter shall ensure that all contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2009/81/EC and 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 14/05/2025