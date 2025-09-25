REYKJAVIK SUSTAINABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS

Referenz: 20240812

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 9 Januar 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

ORKUVEITA REYKJAVIKUR

The project comprises the expansion and refurbishment of existing geothermal power plants and the extension and renovation of the district heating and electricity distribution networks in the Reykjavik area during 2025-2029.

Ziele

In line with the EU and national energy policies, the project will ensure the security of supply of renewable energy and hot water, as well as will secure and improve the energy efficiency of the corresponding enabling infrastructure. It will also serve the increase in demand for renewable energy and hot water from future housing developments and infrastructure expansion in the Reykjavik area.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 250 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 421 million

Umweltaspekte

Based on their technical characteristics, the geothermal systems expansion and district heating networks activities fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The electricity distribution activities do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive. Based on available information at this stage, the environmental impacts of the project are expected to be minor and related mainly to noise, vibration, dust, and traffic disruption, and mostly temporary during the construction, which will be mitigated through appropriate site organisation and construction management. Subsurface risks are expected to be well controlled and managed based on the promoter's extensive experience in the area.

Auftragsvergabe

As a public undertaking operating in the utility sector of an EEA member state, the Promoter is subject to public procurement and its procurement procedures need to be in line with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as transposed in the national legislation, with publication of the tender and award notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 25/09/2025