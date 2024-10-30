ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN ATHENS

Referenz: 20240692

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

MUNICIPALITY OF ATHENS

The operation will finance energy efficiency interventions in public schools across the Municipality of Athens.

Ziele

The aim is to implement energy efficiency measures through an initial pipeline of 32 schools proposed by the municipality.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 75 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Umweltaspekte

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting renewable energy and energy efficiency projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is therefore expected to generate positive environmental benefits related to a reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It will also lead to a decrease on energy expenses of the unit users compared to the baseline scenario. The energy efficiency sub-projects will be implemented in compliance with the Energy Performance in Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2024/1275/EU, amending 2010/31/EU. The sub-projects will reduce the energy consumption of buildings and the associated pollutant emission. The energy efficiency sub-projects are not expected to fall under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, provided that the buildings will be integrated in urban areas. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 30/10/2024