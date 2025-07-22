CAILABS (IEU-FT)

Referenz: 20240490

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

CAILABS SAS

Cailabs is a French deep-tech small business specialising in photonics applications, with a particular focus on proprietary laser communication technology that mitigates atmospheric turbulence.

Additionality and Impact

Cailabs is a French deep-tech SME that focuses on photonics applications with a proprietary laser communication technology enabling communications (i) between satellites and Optical Ground Station and (ii) two terrestrial points, e.g., Ship-to-ship, plane-to-drone with applications in the defence sector.

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Space. The operation directly addresses some of EIB's core priorities, namely Digitalisation & Innovation and Security & Defence. The financing is pursued under the Tech-EU strategic investment programme.

The operation helps reduce reliance on non-European suppliers for key technologies enhancing Europe's technological sovereignty and strategic autonomy. Spill-over effects are expected across the supply chain and through up-skilling workforce, improving Europe's competitiveness in the global aerospace and defence sectors.

The EIB investment will strongly contribute to the Company's set up of an industrial-scale facility to fully grasp the market opportunity lying ahead. The EIB financing will also allow the company to further expand its R&D capabilities to deliver on its roadmap. The 3 year availability period associated with a long term maturity date and bullet repayment provide the Borrower with the flexibility it requires to focus on its growth.

The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Ziele

The aim is to support the promoter in enhancing a proprietary laser communication technology, originally developed by the promoter, that mitigates atmospheric turbulence and enables safer, more reliable, and high-throughput communications between satellites and Optical Ground Stations (OGS), as well as between terrestrial points such as ship-to-ship or plane-to-drone, primarily for defence sector applications.

Sektor(en)

Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 37 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 75 million

Umweltaspekte

The investments will concern mostly research and development (R&D) activities carried out in already existing facilities. The project does not fall under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

Auftragsvergabe

The company is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. Consequently, the company is not covered by EU Directives on public procurement.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 30/07/2025