CARIBBEAN GREEN AND INCLUSIVE RECOVERY

Referenz: 20210504

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 Mai 2022

Ort

Beschreibung

Global authorisation dedicated to supporting small-scale green investments promoted notably by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), mid-caps, private sector entities, public sector entities, private individuals and homeowner associations in the Caribbean, intermediated by acceptable public sector development banks and institutions.

Ziele

The proposed operation seeks to facilitate small-scale investments with high climate action content in the Caribbean. The facility will target a wide range of final beneficiaries, such as individuals and homeowner associations, private entities and public entities, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not disclosed

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 7/09/2022