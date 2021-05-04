CARIBBEAN GREEN AND INCLUSIVE RECOVERY

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 Mai 2022
Ort
Beschreibung
Global authorisation dedicated to supporting small-scale green investments promoted notably by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), mid-caps, private sector entities, public sector entities, private individuals and homeowner associations in the Caribbean, intermediated by acceptable public sector development banks and institutions.
Ziele
The proposed operation seeks to facilitate small-scale investments with high climate action content in the Caribbean. The facility will target a wide range of final beneficiaries, such as individuals and homeowner associations, private entities and public entities, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not disclosed
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 7/09/2022
