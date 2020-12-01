AHDP - AFRICAN HEALTH DIAGNOSTICS PLATFORM

Referenz: 20190551

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 Dezember 2020

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)

A thematic platform targeting the improvement of laboratory diagnostic services across sub-Saharan Africa. This is a partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation under the External Investment Plan (EIP). The platform can target private or public sector, depending on the country of implementation.

Ziele

The aim of African Health Diagnostics Platform (AHDP) is to significantly improve access and quality of laboratory and diagnostic services for low-income populations in sub-Saharan Africa. Thus, AHDP contributes to better clinical decision-making, treatment decisions, and quality of care. AHDP will increase access to high-quality, cost-effective laboratory diagnostics in the public health sector (government-owned facilities and community health care) by enabling partnerships between governments and private sector laboratory and diagnostic companies. Improving diagnostic services through ADHP can also help with the detection of and response to novel outbreaks (in particular COVID-19, but also Ebola, Marburg, Lassa fever, meningitis, etc.).

Sektor(en)

Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not disclosed

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 152 million

Umweltaspekte

The Bank will require the Promoters or intermediary to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter or an intermediary (if any) to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. For each sub-operation under this facility, a full procurement appraisal will be undertaken, taking into account the sub-operation country of implementation, Promoter's/intermediary's applicable procurement regime, scope of the sub-operation and financial instrument used. This assessment will determine and inform the individual sub-operation procurement regime and risk, procurement plan, its subsequent proposed risk mitigants and the applicable procurement monitoring.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 17/12/2020