Suche starten DE menü
 
 Startseite

Die EIB-Gruppe begeht diese Woche den Internationalen Tag der Menschen mit Behinderung. Diversität, Gleichberechtigung und Inklusion sind Teil unserer DNA. Entsprechend den Werten der EU setzen wir auf ein barrierefreies, inklusives Umfeld, in dem sich alle entfalten und ihren Beitrag leisten können.

Mehr  
Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

AHDP - AFRICAN HEALTH DIAGNOSTICS PLATFORM

Referenz: 20190551
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 Dezember 2020

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)

Ort

Beschreibung

A thematic platform targeting the improvement of laboratory diagnostic services across sub-Saharan Africa. This is a partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation under the External Investment Plan (EIP). The platform can target private or public sector, depending on the country of implementation.

Ziele

The aim of African Health Diagnostics Platform (AHDP) is to significantly improve access and quality of laboratory and diagnostic services for low-income populations in sub-Saharan Africa. Thus, AHDP contributes to better clinical decision-making, treatment decisions, and quality of care. AHDP will increase access to high-quality, cost-effective laboratory diagnostics in the public health sector (government-owned facilities and community health care) by enabling partnerships between governments and private sector laboratory and diagnostic companies. Improving diagnostic services through ADHP can also help with the detection of and response to novel outbreaks (in particular COVID-19, but also Ebola, Marburg, Lassa fever, meningitis, etc.).

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not disclosed

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 152 million

Umweltaspekte

The Bank will require the Promoters or intermediary to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter or an intermediary (if any) to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. For each sub-operation under this facility, a full procurement appraisal will be undertaken, taking into account the sub-operation country of implementation, Promoter's/intermediary's applicable procurement regime, scope of the sub-operation and financial instrument used. This assessment will determine and inform the individual sub-operation procurement regime and risk, procurement plan, its subsequent proposed risk mitigants and the applicable procurement monitoring.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 17/12/2020

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Äthiopien Ghana Kenia Ruanda Gesundheit