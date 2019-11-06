Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Lebanon and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Lebanon since 1978. The Bank operates in Lebanon in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

Lebanon is an important beneficiary of EIB funding. Nearly half of the EIB’s €2.3 billion of investment in the country has been used to support key infrastructure projects, primarily in the wastewater and transport sectors. The Bank also supports small companies, helping create job opportunities and develop a sustainable business environment. Furthermore, subject to local developments, the EIB intends to focus its future activity in the country on the digital transition, bio-economy, energy efficiency, healthcare and education.

The first corporate lending operations in the country were signed in September 2019 and included a $30 million loan to finance new energy-efficient infrastructure for existing and new cellular towers across the country, as well as a $24 million bank-intermediated loan for a Greenfield glass container manufacturing plant.

Through its activity, the Bank intends to contribute as well to the sustainable growth of the economy and help build the country’s resilience to cope with ongoing crises. Lebanon also benefited from EIB support through the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI). A relevant example is the €265 million Lebanon Private Sector Support project, financed under ERI.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Lebanon.

1978

START OF OPERATIONS

43

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.76 Mrd. €

FINANCED LIFETIME

12

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB stories in Lebanon

General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Lebanon.

  •
    6 November 2019

    Viel bewirkt

    Die EIB finanziert Investitionen auf der ganzen Welt. Sie fördert damit Stabilität und nachhaltiges Wachstum. Was sie mit ihren Projekten außerhalb der EU alles bewegt, belegen unsere Zahlen.

  • 30 September 2019

    EIB VP Dario Scannapieco on the importance of EIB MED 2019 Conference

    EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco explains why the 19th edition of EIB MED Conference in Lebanon’s capital matters. He addresses the challenges that the region faces in improving resilience, stability and growth in the MENA region. And he tells us how the EU Bank is responding by supporting measures to tackle unemployment, jobs for women and young people and tackling the migration crisis.

  • 30 September 2019

    Start-ups: building the future of the MENA region

    Start-Ups are full of innovative ideas but too often face challenges preventing them to grow. Here in Beirut for the EIB MED Conference, we met 3 of them to hear how start-ups can help shape the future of the MENA region.View more: https://www.eib.org

  • 30 September 2019

    Investing in a resilient and inclusive future

    The 19th edition of the EIB MED Conference is taking place today in Beirut, Lebanon. It will bring together decision-makers and experts who will explore ways to invest in a resilient and inclusive future in the MENA region.

  • 13 June 2019

    Boosting SME growth in Lebanon

    Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of the Lebanese economy. That’s why the European Investment Bank and Byblos Bank are providing affordable loans to help Lebanese SMEs to grow, employ more people, improve the quality of their product and reinforce exports to European and international markets. Discover the family-owned Coffee Company in Ghazir – Coffee Abi Nasr and the oriental food specialist in Zahle – the Gardenia Group.

  • 6 June 2018

    Neue Industriezonen für mehr Wachstum in Libanon

    EU-Resilienzinitiative hilft dem Land bei der Bewältigung der Migrationskrise

  • 8 March 2016

    Finanzierungsprogramm für Flüchtlinge: Hoffnung für Syrien

    Syrische Flüchtlinge sollen in der Nähe ihrer Heimat bleiben und nach Kriegsende beim Wiederaufbau helfen – mit guter Vorbereitung

  • 12 November 2024

    Klimaschutz muss über Politik stehen

    Die COP29 muss die Führungsspitzen im Wahljahr dazu anhalten, mehr für Klimaschutz und grüne Wende in reichen und armen Ländern zu tun

Get EIB support in Lebanon

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over €25m
Contact our headquarters

If you need a loan below €25m
Contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

