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        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        1.000.000.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Deutschland : 256.681.117,06 €
        Spanien : 326.845.109,55 €
        Frankreich : 416.473.773,39 €
        Industrie : 1.000.000.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        29/04/2026 : 256.681.117,06 €
        29/04/2026 : 326.845.109,55 €
        29/04/2026 : 416.473.773,39 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        14/05/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB-Kredit von 3 Mrd. Euro an Airbus stärkt Europas Spitzenposition in der Luft- und Raumfahrt

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        5 Mai 2026
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 29/04/2026
        20250615
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        AIRBUS SE
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 3000 million
        EUR 7172 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The Project includes a selection of the Promoter's planned investments in Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) focused on advanced technologies and integrated systems for both commercial and defence aviation. The Project will be carried out over the period between 2026 and 2030.

        The Project aims to support the development of next-generation aircraft, focusing on significant gains in operational performance, mission capabilities and fuel efficiency through the integration of innovative propulsion systems and advanced architectures, while maintaining a commitment to environmental responsibility and technological maturity.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        The Project strengthens the know-how and technological expertise of a leading industrial player in the EU, a cornerstone of Europe's aerospace and defence ecosystem active across commercial aviation, defence, and space. By supporting these activities, the Project helps Europe maintain its leadership in aerospace, a sector essential for technological innovation, competitiveness, strategic autonomy, and economic security.


        Sustainability is a central pillar as most of the Project's activities contribute to the Bank's Climate Action (Mitigation) cross-cutting objective.


        The Project contributes directly to the Bank's core strategic objectives, specifically to Digitalisation and Technological Innovation (TechEU), Green Technologies and Sustainability, as well as partly to Security and Defence (S&D).


        The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that are expected to generate positive environmental, knowledge and technology externalities.


        EIB's involvement offers a highly flexible, long tenor financing solution strengthening the Promoter's liquidity and diversifying funding sources. The customisable loan structure aligns with the project's long implementation horizon and asset life, providing high added treasury flexibility and moderate cost advantages. In addition, the Bank contributes technical guidance to align the project with policy objectives and ensures ongoing monitoring throughout implementation.

        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        The Project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. However, the Project might entail, at later stage, investments in test benches for aeroengines that require a screening decision from the environmental competent authorities. The environmental details will be verified during the Project appraisal.

        The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        22 April 2026
        29 April 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        14/05/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Andere Links
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB-Kredit von 3 Mrd. Euro an Airbus stärkt Europas Spitzenposition in der Luft- und Raumfahrt

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        14 May 2026
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        263331785
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20250615
        Sektor(en)
        Industrie
        Regionen
        Europäische Union
        Länder
        Frankreich
        Deutschland
        Spanien
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        14/05/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Datenblätter
        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB-Kredit von 3 Mrd. Euro an Airbus stärkt Europas Spitzenposition in der Luft- und Raumfahrt

        Aktuelles und Storys

        Link zum projekt
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB-Kredit von 3 Mrd. Euro an Airbus stärkt Europas Spitzenposition in der Luft- und Raumfahrt
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        14/05/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI

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