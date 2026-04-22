TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
The Project includes a selection of the Promoter's planned investments in Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) focused on advanced technologies and integrated systems for both commercial and defence aviation. The Project will be carried out over the period between 2026 and 2030.
The Project aims to support the development of next-generation aircraft, focusing on significant gains in operational performance, mission capabilities and fuel efficiency through the integration of innovative propulsion systems and advanced architectures, while maintaining a commitment to environmental responsibility and technological maturity.
The Project strengthens the know-how and technological expertise of a leading industrial player in the EU, a cornerstone of Europe's aerospace and defence ecosystem active across commercial aviation, defence, and space. By supporting these activities, the Project helps Europe maintain its leadership in aerospace, a sector essential for technological innovation, competitiveness, strategic autonomy, and economic security.
Sustainability is a central pillar as most of the Project's activities contribute to the Bank's Climate Action (Mitigation) cross-cutting objective.
The Project contributes directly to the Bank's core strategic objectives, specifically to Digitalisation and Technological Innovation (TechEU), Green Technologies and Sustainability, as well as partly to Security and Defence (S&D).
The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that are expected to generate positive environmental, knowledge and technology externalities.
EIB's involvement offers a highly flexible, long tenor financing solution strengthening the Promoter's liquidity and diversifying funding sources. The customisable loan structure aligns with the project's long implementation horizon and asset life, providing high added treasury flexibility and moderate cost advantages. In addition, the Bank contributes technical guidance to align the project with policy objectives and ensures ongoing monitoring throughout implementation.
The Project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. However, the Project might entail, at later stage, investments in test benches for aeroengines that require a screening decision from the environmental competent authorities. The environmental details will be verified during the Project appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
Haftungsausschluss
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