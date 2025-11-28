TECHEU VD AISTI GREEN BUILDING MATERIALS IEU GT3

Übersicht
The project will finance capital expenditure investments for the production facility of sustainable wood-foam sound insulation material in Finland. Additionally, it will finance further research and development activities and other expenses to support the growth of the company.
In line with the eligibility criteria set out in Annex I-A of the InvestEU Agreement, particularly in relation to eligibility as per article 8.2, the operation falls under the thematic product and its main objective concerns the building of a larger facility.
The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Sustainable Bioeconomy. It aligns with the EU's bioeconomy priorities by fostering re-use and recycling of natural materials and enabling sustainable value chains.
The project addresses a structural market failure in the provision of risk capital to innovative SMEs developing sustainable materials. These companies face significant difficulties accessing adequate long-term financing, particularly in cohesion regions, due to the higher perceived risks associated with scaling up novel industrial technologies and the lack of comparable commercial benchmarks. There is also a gap in private sector investment in bio-based and recyclable material technologies, despite their environmental benefits, due to long development cycles, high capital intensity, and uncertain early-stage returns. The project is located in a transition region in rural area with lower GDP per capita and limited industrial diversification, further constraining the availability of private investment.
The product developed by the company is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts throughout their life cycle. In addition to environmental benefits, the project will generate positive knowledge spillovers through R&D on energy efficiency, dielectric drying, and the use of industrial side streams. It will create skilled employment opportunities in a transition region.
The EIB's role as a patient financier and anchor investor is expected to catalyse additional funding from private and public sources, while its technical due diligence supports the promoter in refining the project design and implementation strategy. The EIB's support under InvestEU enables the Bank to take on the higher technology, market, and scale-up risks inherent to the operation, while ensuring alignment with EU climate and cohesion policy goals. Without EIB financing, the project would likely be delayed, scaled down, or proceed under less optimal financing conditions, limiting its market impact and environmental benefits.
The project would not have been carried out to the same extent, within the same timeframe, or under comparable financial conditions without the support of the EIB under the InvestEU programme. The Borrower would not have constructed its full scale facility from the start without the EIB Venture Debt loan, and EIB can thus be considered a cornerstone investor from this point of view. The Venture Debt loan was provided with long maturities and tailored and flexible terms (including exit remuneration), aligning the interests and making it compatible and attractive to other sources of financing.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.