TECHEU VD TWAICE BATTERY INTELLIGENCE (IEU GT3)

Financing of research and development (R&D) activities dedicated to predictive analytics for batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage systems in the period 2025-2029.
The aim is to support the development of the promoter's simulation and analytics software suite for the batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage, and related research and development on battery behaviour.
The project addresses the Invest EU eligible areas as per the Annex II of InvestEU Regulation: area 1, the development of the energy sector, and area 2, the development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions.
The project helps the company in the further development and market deployment of its battery analytics software. The project will fully contribute to TechEU ("Digitalisation and technological innovation"), a core strategic priority within the Bank's Strategic Roadmap. It contributes to the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital public policy goal and it qualifies under the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective.
This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by contributing to increase the level of competition and enable the development, adoption and scale up of innovative battery analytics software. The deployment of such software might help to reduce downtime and increase capacity utilisation of the BESS units, leading to positive environmental externalities.
The EIB financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs, allowing the company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth. The EIB's financing is customised to the company's needs and highly flexible in terms of drawdowns. It is also expected to generate a crowding-in effect.
The operation includes the following features of Annex V A 1 of the InvestEU regulation:
b) externalities: The project has positive climate externalities as it contributes to decarbonisation;
c) information asymmetries: The commercial penetration and ability to sell to the different markets will need to be proven; and
e) exposure to higher levels of risks: provision of risk capital to venture stage companies
The operation includes the following features of Annex V A 2 of the InvestEU regulation:
b) Support through equity and quasi-equity: quasi-equity;
c) Support to operations that carry a higher risk profile: The risk of the operation exceeds the level of risk the EIB can take using its own resources; and
e) Support that catalyses or crowds in additional private or public financing: Private investors and banks have been reluctant to finance these first of a kind facilities, as this is a new market to be developed. The EIB involvement would send a positive message and attract other private investors.
The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. Such assumptions and any other relevant environmental aspect will be further assessed during the project appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
