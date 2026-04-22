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PWN - SUSTAINABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 100.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/06/2026 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
30/04/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PWN - SUSTAINABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 November 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/06/2026
20250345
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PWN - SUSTAINABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY II
PWN WATERLEIDINGBEDRIJF NOORD-HOLLAND NV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 339 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will co-finance part of the 2026-2029 investment programme of PWN, the fourth-largest water supply company in the Netherlands. The investments will extend and rehabilitate the drinking water distribution networks.

The project aims to:(i) adapt to climate change to ensure sufficient quantity and quality of water supply to PWN's customers, (ii) reduce water losses to increase water and energy efficiency and thus mitigate climate change, (iii) meet the demands for water supply in the service area, thereby enhancing the quality of life for the population. The Bank aims to mitigate market failures in the water sector by financing infrastructure that will make a positive impact on the environment, public health and climate, which are not fully reflected in the current water tariffs.

Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

The Project is aligned to the InvestEU eligible area of Environment and Resources, in line with the Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation. The Project concerns the co-financing of part of the 2026-2029 investment programme of the Provincial Water Company for North Holland (PWN) in the Netherlands, servicing a population of about 1.8 million. The operation comprises the extension and rehabilitation of the drinking water distribution network. The investments will increase the population receiving clean water and support the water utility to increase its water efficiency and support innovations in the circular economy. The Project contributes to the EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will help mitigate market failures by financing infrastructure that generates positive environmental public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable water tariff in the service area.


The Bank's financing stands out for its extended maturity and deferred repayment schedule, which suit the lengthy rollout of the project and match the asset's lifespan. It also provides adaptable disbursement options, allowing borrowers to choose between fixed or variable interest rates and tailor payment timing to project needs. The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments will contribute to the sustainable operation and management of water supply infrastructure with overall positive environmental impacts. The project supports compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU 98/83/EC) and EU and national environmental legislation. It will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives. The investments are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. Whenever a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required, which is not expected at the time of this publication, a copy of the Environmental (and Social) Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the Bank and published on its website. The Promoter will also be required to verify that all investments financed by the Bank follow the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. For any part of the project that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats and Birds Directive.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Phase
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
22 April 2026
3 Juni 2026
Weitere Unterlagen
30/04/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PWN - SUSTAINABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PWN - SUSTAINABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Apr 2026
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
259449629
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20250345
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
30/04/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PWN - SUSTAINABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY II
Andere Links
Übersicht
PWN - SUSTAINABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY II
Datenblätter
PWN - SUSTAINABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY II

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