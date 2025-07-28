PWN - SUSTAINABLE DRINKING WATER SUPPLY II

Referenz: 20250345

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

PWN WATERLEIDINGBEDRIJF NOORD-HOLLAND NV

The project will co-finance part of the 2026-2029 investment programme of PWN, the fourth-largest water supply company in the Netherlands. The investments will extend and rehabilitate the drinking water distribution networks.

Ziele

The project aims to:(i) adapt to climate change to ensure sufficient quantity and quality of water supply to PWN's customers, (ii) reduce water losses to increase water and energy efficiency and thus mitigate climate change, (iii) meet the demands for water supply in the service area, thereby enhancing the quality of life for the population. The Bank aims to mitigate market failures in the water sector by financing infrastructure that will make a positive impact on the environment, public health and climate, which are not fully reflected in the current water tariffs.

Sektor(en)

Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 339 million

Umweltaspekte

The investments will contribute to the sustainable operation and management of water supply infrastructure with overall positive environmental impacts. The project supports compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU 98/83/EC) and EU and national environmental legislation. It will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives. The investments are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. Whenever a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required, which is not expected at the time of this publication, a copy of the Environmental (and Social) Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the Bank and published on its website. The Promoter will also be required to verify that all investments financed by the Bank follow the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. For any part of the project that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats and Birds Directive.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 28/07/2025