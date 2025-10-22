Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

PROJECT AJAX

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Litauen : 300.000.000 €
Verkehr : 135.510.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 164.490.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/11/2025 : 135.510.000 €
7/11/2025 : 164.490.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
PROJECT AJAX
Andere Links
Übersicht
PROJECT AJAX
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT AJAX

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 August 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/11/2025
20250214
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PROJECT AJAX
REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1000 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will co-finance the Republic of Lithuania's state defence budget for 2024-2030.

The aim is to enhance the European Union's security and defence capabilities, contributing to the provision of a public good.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB financing will support implementation of a range of military infrastructure and equipment schemes under a framework loan, by co-financing the state budget defence expenditure. By providing military infrastructure and equipment, the Project enhances security and defence capabilities of Lithuania and the European Union, contributing to the provision of a public good. The Project is aligned with the Bank's Security and Defence Action Plan, and will contribute 100% to Security & Defence objective. It contributes to Economic and Social Cohesion objective at 94%.

The Project will be focused on the development of key capabilities of Lithuanian Armed Forces to ensure adequate deterrence and defence as well as commitments to NATO allies.

Lithuania's State Defence Council agreed that defence funding should amount to 5-6% of the country's GDP from 2026 to 2030 to speed up the planned establishment of a division within the army. The Project will thus enable the Republic of Lithuania to reach its objective of defence spending/GDP.

Infrastructure and equipment dedicated to military has become eligible for EIB financing with the latest Board decision concerning "Strengthening EIB support to EU Security and Defence" (Document 25/049, approved by the Board on 21 March 2025).

The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and sizeable amount from one source, paired with flexible drawing conditions, provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of the national public investment programmes.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group's environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

The Promoter shall ensure that all contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2009/81/EC and 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
22 Oktober 2025
7 November 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
25/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT AJAX
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
PROJECT AJAX
Andere Links
Datenblätter
PROJECT AJAX

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT AJAX
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Oct 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
248278144
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20250214
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT AJAX
Andere Links
Übersicht
PROJECT AJAX
Datenblätter
PROJECT AJAX

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen