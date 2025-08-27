UKRAINE EMERGENCY AND DECARBONISATION SUPPORT

This operation supports the Promoter's emergency needs for strategic gas reserves which correspond to the long-term storage of gas, save for cases of emergency, and provided that in such cases, equivalent volumes of gas shall be replaced within three months, and the Promoter's decarbonisation plans based on its commitment to reinvest the loan-equivalent amounts into EIB-eligible renewables/decarbonisation projects.





The Project is consistent with the principles of the EU assistance to Ukraine within the context of war, Ukraine's Energy Strategy until 2050 and the EIB's Ukraine Energy Rescue Plan.





The Project further addresses risks identified in Ukraine's Fourth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment.





The Project has excellent economic return and broader social benefit considering the different non-monetized benefits (emergency support in time of crisis, emerging renewable energy market).





The Bank's financing addresses the Promoter's needs in terms not available on the market. EIB contribution is excellent as the operation contributes to the diversification and stability of Promoter's financing, through the provision of financial and technical support, as well as predictability and flexibility required to develop green investment in the country, amidst a context of uncertainty. The Promoter is an experienced energy group, with relatively strong technical capacity, but its experience in RES development is still relatively limited.



