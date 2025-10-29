ORES - GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION

The project fuels Europe's Energy Transition by helping to close the investment gap in electricity grid infrastructure which is vital for sustainable energy. Aligned with the EU's Clean Industrial Deal, Affordable Energy Action Plan, and Grid Action Plan, it bolsters climate-resilient networks.



The promoter's CAPEX plan includes investments in electricity distribution in Wallonia (Belgium). The project will contribute to maintaining or increasing security of supply in the context of growing electricity demand, from heating and mobility in particular, and growing integration of electricity production from renewable energy sources. The project is expected to contribute to EIB's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The operation addresses a number of market failures, including increasing security of energy supply, and the integration of low-carbon generation, which reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, with positive climate and health externalities.

The investments contribute to achieving EU and national targets, as set out in the 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan of Belgium. 84% of the programme will benefit cohesion regions. The programme has good economic rate of return and social benefit and its implementation generates additional employment. The capacity and expertise of the promoter are considered appropriate for the proposed project.





EIB support to ORES is expected to provide tangible value added benefit contributing to the promoter's capital intensive programme by offering more flexible terms compared to the commercial banks. The flexible financial product offered allows the borrower to diversify its funding sources. The Bank's capacity to extend a sizeable loan from one source is highly appreciated by the client.







