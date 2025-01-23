ORES - GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION

Referenz: 20250123

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

OPERATEUR DE RESEAUX D'ENERGIES SC

ORES will invest over EUR 800 million for its capital expenditures programme to support the energy transition for the years 2025-2026. This will include the modernisation, upgrade and extension of the electricity network grids.

Ziele

The investments into the electricity distribution network of the Promoter will allow for refurbishment and expansion of the network and its preparation for decentralised feed-in from renewable energy sources.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 450 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 856 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social (E&S) policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The schemes are expected to have limited environmental impact.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 14/04/2025