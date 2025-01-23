ORES - GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29 September 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutOPERATEUR DE RESEAUX D'ENERGIES SC
Ort
Beschreibung
ORES will invest over EUR 800 million for its capital expenditures programme to support the energy transition for the years 2025-2026. This will include the modernisation, upgrade and extension of the electricity network grids.
Ziele
The investments into the electricity distribution network of the Promoter will allow for refurbishment and expansion of the network and its preparation for decentralised feed-in from renewable energy sources.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 450 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 856 million
Umweltaspekte
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social (E&S) policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The schemes are expected to have limited environmental impact.
Auftragsvergabe
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 14/04/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).